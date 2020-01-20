Left Menu
Kip Winger announces 'I’ll Be Down' tour for New Zealand

Kip is also an accomplished composer, scoring music for orchestral and ballet performances. Image Credit: Flickr

"One of the most gifted composers and arrangers in the rock genre" (Classic Rock Magazine), KIP WINGER has announced a New Zealand tour date for his I'll Be Down tour this March! The American rock legend, who previously as a member of Alice Cooper's band, will perform one concert at Galatos in Auckland on Friday, March 6.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1 pm Wednesday, January 22.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 12 pm Tuesday, January 21 until 12 pm Wednesday, January 22.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.co.nz.

As the lead singer and bassist of the band bearing his last name, Kip Winger rode the '80s pop-metal explosion to short-lived stardom, before beginning a solo career in the late '90s. Early in his career, Kip toured as a bass player with rock legend Alice Cooper, moving on to perform and record with Alan Parsons (as the lead singer for Alan Parsons' Live Project), Roger Daltrey, and Bob Dylan.

After establishing his hugely successful, eponymous band — which sold millions of albums and charted six Top40 radio singles — Kip started writing and producing music without limits. It is in Kip's solo work ("This Conversation seems like a Dream", "Songs from the Ocean Floor", "From the Moon to the Sun") that he has been able to exercise the breadth of his talents as a composer.

Kip is also an accomplished composer, scoring music for orchestral and ballet performances. His works have been commissioned and performed by the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the Sun River Music Festival in Oregon, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, and the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra in Greece. His score for the ballet "Ghosts", written for string orchestra, piano, and harp, is one of the most celebrated contemporary ballet scores in performance today. Championed by the world-renowned and Tonyawardwinning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, 'Ghosts' was part of the San Francisco Ballet's repertoire from 2010 to 2014, with performances at Manhattan's Lincoln Center, London's Sadler's Wells, and the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. In 2010, "Ghosts" was nominated for the Isadora Duncan Dance Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music/Sound/Text.

In 2016, Kip recorded "Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky" with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra. The album, which included music from "Ghosts", reached #1 on Billboard's Traditional Classical Chart and was nominated for a Grammy in 2017 for Best Contemporary Classical Composition. Tamara Nijinsky said at the opening performance of "Conversations with Nijinsky", "Kip Winger has captured my father's heart and soul… and reminds us of my father's genius with his own work".

His band, the Winger, continues to record and tour and their last album "Better Days Comin" entered at #85 on the Billboard Rock chart. The band is currently in the process of writing their new album, which is expected to be released in 2020. Kip Winger also made his theatrical composing debut with "Get Jack, A Musical Thriller", which is currently on development stage and was presented in concert in New York in October 2019. He is currently composing his "Symphony No.1", commissioned by the Nashville Symphony, which will be premiered in September 2020.

Get up close and personal with Kip Winger, performing acoustic versions of his amazing catalog of songs from "Winger" and his own very successful solo career.

