Rodo Sayagues to direct 'Don't Breathe' sequel

The follow-up to horror thriller "Don't Breathe" is set to be helmed by director Fede Alvarez's frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues. Sayagues, who co-wrote the 2016 film with director Alvarez, is making his directorial debut with the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Stephen Lang is reprising his role as the deadly lone-wolf known as Blind Man. Plot details are under wraps but "Breathe 2" is set several years after the home invasion of the first film, with the Blind Man living in quiet until his past sins catch up to him.

Sayagues wrote the script with Alvarez. Production begins in April. Alvarez, Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House Pictures, and Good Universe are attached to produce.

"Don't Breathe" was a critical and box office success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.