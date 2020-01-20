Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Parasite' becomes first foreign-language film to win top SAG prize

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 12:20 IST
'Parasite' becomes first foreign-language film to win top SAG prize

"Although the title is 'Parasite', I think the story is about co-existence," said lead actor Song Kang-ho of the twisty South Korean film revolving around the class divide as he accepted the top prize of the best motion picture cast award at SAG Awards with his co-actors. The win for the Bong Joon-ho-directed film, which has traveled far and wide from festival circuits to Hollywood's top award ceremonies, comes close on the heels of the Oscars, where it's eyeing the largely predictable best international film and the most coveted biggie, best picture.

In the acceptance speech, Song, via translator, said he is honoured to receive the award in front of many "amazing" actors that he looks up to. "Although the title is 'Parasite', I think the story is about co-existence, and how we can all live together. But to be honored with a best ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven't created such a bad movie.

"I am so honoured to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire, I will never forget this beautiful night, thank you so much," he added. Also starring Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Jang Hye-jin star as members of a lower-class family who begins to infiltrate the world of an upper-class household and how things pan out eventually. The film also features Lee Sun-kyun, Jeong Ji-so and Lee Jung-eun.

Bong said though he is happy with the film's winning streak this awards season, he is not holding his breath for the Academy Awards. "It is true that the momentum is building, and we are a part of the awards race, but I think today was truly important as these actors were acknowledged by fellow peers and that's the greatest joy of this night. With regard to the Oscars, no one can predict what will happen," the director said backstage as reported by Deadline.

Choi Woo-shik, who plays the Kim family's son, said he hoped the award would open the field for more foreign-language films going forward. "Other than us, there are so many legends out there in foreign countries. I really truly hope that after this moment, maybe next year, we can see more foreign-language films and Asian films," he said.

Lee Sun-kyun, who plays the Park family patriarch, joked how the cast is "like we're the Parasites of Hollywood now" with the film's performance. "Hopefully, with this opportunity and with the success of Parasite, various film industries from across the world can co-exist and exist together," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Strikes to hit French economy by 0.1 percentage points -Le Maire

The current wave of strikes in France will hit the countrys economy by 0.1 percentage points over the course of one quarter, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.Le Maire did not indicate which quarter he was talking about,...

Nagaland CM calls on Rajnath Singh

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio called on Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today, Office of Defence Minister tweeted...

Drug prescriptions for dementia reveal racial disparities in UK

A new UCL-led study in the UK has suggested that the black and Asian people with dementia are not receiving the same quality of medical care as their white peers. The finding which was published in Clinical Epidemiology, reveal that Asian p...

Punjab, DGP Gupta move HC against CAT order; hearing on Tuesday

The state of Punjab on Monday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Central Administrative Tribunal CAT order that set aside the appointment of senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta as the state police chief. A division bench o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020