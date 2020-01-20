Queen honoured with commemorative UK coin

Legendary rock band Queen has become the first band to be celebrated with an official commemorative UK coin collection from the Royal Mint. According to Planet Rock, the coin is a tribute to the band's late frontman Freddie Mercury and the other three members -- Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon.

The coin, released on Monday, features the group's logo and instruments played by the members -- the Bechstein grand piano played by Mercury for "Bohemian Rhapsody" , May's "Red Special" guitar, Taylor's Ludwig bass drum, and Deacon's Fender Precision Bass -- on one side, and British monarch Queen Elizabeth II on the other. "This is a 'who would've thought it' moment. Here we have a coin of the realm, a five-pound coin, in fact, made by The Royal Mint, in the customary fashion," said May in a video clip posted on the band's official Twitter account.

The commemorative coin, which is the first release in The Royal Mint's upcoming "Music Legends" series, is available in gold and silver proof.

