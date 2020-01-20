Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saif Ali Khan has not studied India's ancient history properly, says Ram Kadam

After Saif Ali Khan said that no concept of 'India' existed before the Imperial rule, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that Khan has not studied India's ancient history properly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:55 IST
Saif Ali Khan has not studied India's ancient history properly, says Ram Kadam
BJP MLA Ram Kadam speaking to ANI in in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Saif Ali Khan said that no concept of 'India' existed before the Imperial rule, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that Khan has not studied India's ancient history properly. "Saif Ali Khan is a good actor, but I think he has studied history only from the point when the Britishers came to India. If he would have studied ancient history he would have known that India's tradition is 1000 years old," Kadam told ANI.

Further alleging that Saif Ali Khan is heaping praises for the Britishers, the BJP leader said, "If he would have studied our Vedas and Puranas and all Yugas from Satya Yuga to Kalyuga, then he would have known that entire world heaped praises for India's culture." "Instead Saif is heaping praises of Britishers and in indirect ways, he is degrading India. I request him to study history before debating on this topic," added Kadam.

Earlier, on Sunday, the actor during an interview about his recent hit 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior' with film critic Anupama Chopra, opened up about the politics of the film. Speaking about the film which is a period drama, the 49-year-old actor said that he thinks that there was no concept of 'India' before Britishers gave it one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians - TV

Iran considers the passengers with dual nationality, who were on a Ukrainian plane that was shot down accidentally earlier this month, killing all on board, to be Iranian citizens, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.Many of the 176...

Robert De Niro receives Lifetime Achievement honour at SAG Awards 2020

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro was honoured with this years Lifetime Achievement at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday local time. The 76-year-old actor accepted the award from his long-time friend Leonardo DiCapri...

Much work remains in Colombia's fight against coca cultivation, Pompeo says

Much remains to be done in Colombias fight against the cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Bogota on Monday. The Andean country has come under repeated pre...

Djokovic survives scare as rain causes chaos at Australian Open

Melbourne, Jan 20 AFP Novak Djokovic survived a scare to join Roger Federer and Serena Williams in the Australian Open second round as heavy downpours caused chaos on Monday, forcing organisers to postpone a swathe of matches. Defending cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020