'Game of Thrones' ending was perfect: Pilou Asbaek

"Game of Thrones" finale may have divided fans but actor Pilou Asbaek believes the eight-season long series had the perfect ending. The actor, who joined the hit HBO series in season six as the menacing opportunist Euron Greyjoy, said the audience was upset as it was the end of an era.

"When we had the read-through... we ended up doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending. But people were upset because an era finished," Asbaek told Entertainment Weekly on the sidelines of SAG awards. The Danish actor also expressed empathy for the disappointed fans.

"I kind of get it. I was a big fan of the show before I became a part of it, and if it had ended in that way, I would have been angry as well. "Because when something you like so much says, 'No,' it's like a break-up. And 'Game of Thrones' broke up with millions of people all over the world, and they got upset," he added.

Asbaek's Euron was killed by fellow Dane, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's character Jaime Lannister on the shores of King's Landing. "Game of Thrones" won the SAG in the best stunt ensemble and the best actor in drama series for Peter Dinklage, who played the role of Tyrion Lannister.

