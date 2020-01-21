Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Game of Thrones' ending was perfect: Pilou Asbaek

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 12:46 IST
'Game of Thrones' ending was perfect: Pilou Asbaek
Image Credit: ANI

"Game of Thrones" finale may have divided fans but actor Pilou Asbaek believes the eight-season long series had the perfect ending. The actor, who joined the hit HBO series in season six as the menacing opportunist Euron Greyjoy, said the audience was upset as it was the end of an era.

"When we had the read-through... we ended up doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending. But people were upset because an era finished," Asbaek told Entertainment Weekly on the sidelines of SAG awards. The Danish actor also expressed empathy for the disappointed fans.

"I kind of get it. I was a big fan of the show before I became a part of it, and if it had ended in that way, I would have been angry as well. "Because when something you like so much says, 'No,' it's like a break-up. And 'Game of Thrones' broke up with millions of people all over the world, and they got upset," he added.

Asbaek's Euron was killed by fellow Dane, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's character Jaime Lannister on the shores of King's Landing. "Game of Thrones" won the SAG in the best stunt ensemble and the best actor in drama series for Peter Dinklage, who played the role of Tyrion Lannister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies remained difficult despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.Le...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 1917 FRENCHMAN TSONGA RETIRES WITH INJURYFrances Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 2008 runner-up, was forced to retire from...

Denied ticket for Delhi polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh quits party

AAP MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February 8 Delhi assembly election, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party. Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, Today, Im sad and Im giving my resignation lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020