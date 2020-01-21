Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:53 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hollywood actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil have been recognised by women-led business platform Create & Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship. The platform will celebrate the list-makers on Thursday at Valentine in downtown Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, organising consultant and author Marie Kondo, actor-author Nicole Richie, supermodel Tyra Banks, actors Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Olivia Culpo, Dove Cameron and Julianne Hough, singer Bebe Rexha and pop rock band HAIM and Dove Cameron are also part of the list. Priyanka took to Twitter to thank the platform for featuring her in the entertainment category.

"Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year’s #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category," she tweeted alongside a link of the feature in which she talks about her experiences. The fourth annual Create & Cultivate list's fashion category include Minnie Mouse, Hollywood stylist Karla Welch, model Iskra Lawrence, influencer Brittany Xavier and designer Rachel Antonoff.

Lily Aldridge, who launched a fragrance line 2019, has been honoured for her contribution in the arena of beauty along with Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare, Rihanna's Fenty makeup artist Priscilla Ono, Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr, Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey and facialist Shani Darden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

France to train Indian flight surgeons for Gaganyaan mission

France will train Indian flight surgeons to enable them to monitor the health of astronauts selected for the ambitious human space mission Gaganyaan, officials said on Tuesday. The two-week training is a critical aspect of the Gaganyaan pr...

Have factored in possible operational challenges from having all-economy aircraft: Vistara CEO

Some of the 50 aircraft that will join the Vistaras fleet over the next three years will have just economy-class seats and the airline has factored in operational challenges that may arise from having planes with different class configurati...

EXCLUSIVE-BP pulls out of Iraq's Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall

BP has pulled out of Iraqs giant Kirkuk oilfield after its 100 million exploration contract expired with no agreement on the fields expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraqs hopes to increase its oil output, three sources told Reuters. The m...

DAVOS-Trump calls for more overseas investment in U.S. as impeachment trial begins

Thousands of miles from his Washington impeachment trial, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos to tout the success of the U.S. economy, while criticising the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday. Trump, marking his second meeting of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020