'Falcon and Winter Soldier' different take on our MCU characters: Sebastian Stan

Marvel star Sebastian Stan says his upcoming Disney Plus series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is an opportunity for him and co-actor Anthony Mackie to take their titular characters in a "different" direction. The series, set post the events of "Avengers: Endgame" , will see Mackie and Stan reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively.

Stan said the films didn't offer them enough legroom to experiment with these parts, something the anticipated series promised. "We're getting to do things with these characters that we just never had an opportunity to, I mean we're taking them in such different, new waters," the 37-year-old actor told ET Canada.

Stan said he was having "a lot of fun" shooting with Mackie. "There's no way to not have fun with Anthony," he said.

"Sometimes I really would love to kill him, but other than that, if one of us doesn't manage to kill the other by the end of the show, we're good," he quipped. Actors Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp are returning as villain Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively.

Kari Skogland is directing the six-part mini-series. The shoot of the show in Puerto Rico was recently cancelled after the Caribbean island witnessed two earthquakes.

The show was set to be shot across two weeks in the northern part of the island in Arecibo. The plans have now been suspended. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is set to make its debut in late 2020.

