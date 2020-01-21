Dead to Me Season 2 likely to have turns & twists, Know more on casts & other updates

Is Dead to Me Season 2 coming? Regardless of the fact Netflix has not confirmed its release date, the second season is fundamentally unavoidable. Read the texts below to know more in details.

You may be aware that Dead to Me Season 2 is officially renewed. Season 1 was a great hit and fans are ardently waiting for another season to arrive soon with many expectations. Their expectations are reasonable due to the fact the previous season left no stones unturned to amaze the viewers.

The writer Liz Feldman already confirmed that Dead to Me Season 2 would be returning. She revealed that the team is devoted to make the show everlasting. "It would be the pleasure and honour of my life to do this show for as many seasons as makes sense. I would do this show forever if I could," she said in a conversation to Hollywood Reporter.

"Maybe I'm a comedy person, and I can't help looking at things that are incredibly dark and sounds strange, weird," Liz Feldman said.

As far as the cast members are concerned for Dead to Me Season 2, lead actors like Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are highly expected to return. They played the roles of Jen Harding and Judy Hale respectively.

Other actors like Max Jenkins, Luke Roessler, Edward Asner and Sam McCarthy will return to play the roles of Christopher Doyle, Abe Rifkin and Charlie. The previous season completed with a shocking revelation that compelled the viewers to believe that Judy's former fiancé, Steve was shot by Jen.

We still don't know what the plot will show but many believe Dead to Me Season 2 will bring turns and twists in the plot as Feldman hinted "this is not exactly what you think." However, we believe this is quite early to predict more on it.

Dead to Me Season 2 doesn't have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

