Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dead to Me Season 2 likely to have turns & twists, Know more on casts & other updates

Dead to Me Season 2 likely to have turns & twists, Know more on casts & other updates
The writer Liz Feldman already confirmed that Dead to Me Season 2 would be returning. Image Credit: Facebook / Dead to Me Netflix

Is Dead to Me Season 2 coming? Regardless of the fact Netflix has not confirmed its release date, the second season is fundamentally unavoidable. Read the texts below to know more in details.

You may be aware that Dead to Me Season 2 is officially renewed. Season 1 was a great hit and fans are ardently waiting for another season to arrive soon with many expectations. Their expectations are reasonable due to the fact the previous season left no stones unturned to amaze the viewers.

The writer Liz Feldman already confirmed that Dead to Me Season 2 would be returning. She revealed that the team is devoted to make the show everlasting. "It would be the pleasure and honour of my life to do this show for as many seasons as makes sense. I would do this show forever if I could," she said in a conversation to Hollywood Reporter.

"Maybe I'm a comedy person, and I can't help looking at things that are incredibly dark and sounds strange, weird," Liz Feldman said.

As far as the cast members are concerned for Dead to Me Season 2, lead actors like Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are highly expected to return. They played the roles of Jen Harding and Judy Hale respectively.

Other actors like Max Jenkins, Luke Roessler, Edward Asner and Sam McCarthy will return to play the roles of Christopher Doyle, Abe Rifkin and Charlie. The previous season completed with a shocking revelation that compelled the viewers to believe that Judy's former fiancé, Steve was shot by Jen.

We still don't know what the plot will show but many believe Dead to Me Season 2 will bring turns and twists in the plot as Feldman hinted "this is not exactly what you think." However, we believe this is quite early to predict more on it.

Dead to Me Season 2 doesn't have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web television series.

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 2 release date on Netflix, synopsis revealed

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemala's children bear brunt of prolonged drought and rising heat

Rising numbers of children in Guatemala are going hungry as drought linked to climate change reduces food harvests, fueling child malnutrition rates in the Central American nation, the United Nations and charities said.Guatemala, which has ...

Ambedkar's memorial will be a tourist hotspot, says Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the memorial of BR Ambedkar will be an important landmark not only for Mumbai but for the entire country and will emerge as a tourist hotspot in the next few years. Pawar also said that 25 perce...

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon proceedings in President Donald Trumps impea...

DAVOS-Trump has 'very good' trade talks with Europe, keeps tariff threat on table

U.S. President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone on trade talks with Europe on Tuesday, but kept the threat of new car tariffs firmly on the table. Having long accused the European Union EU of gaining an unfair trade advantag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020