Taylor Swift reveals that her Mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumor

American singer Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother Andrea Swift, who was fighting breast cancer, has been diagnosed with brain tumor. In an interview with Variety, the singer made the candid revelation in which she spoke about her forthcoming Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana' which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Her mother's cancer returned while the singer was filming. She mentioned that Andrea was going through chemotherapy, which is a hard enough thing for a person to go through. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family," Taylor further added.

Andrea's health was one of the reasons why the pop star decided to keep her touring for her most recent album ' Lover ' to a minimum to be around whenever her mother needed her. The Grammy winner said: "I mean, we don't know what is going to happen. We don't know what treatment we're going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time for what's going on."

As per Page Six, Andrea Swift was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. (ANI)

