Pamela Anderson weds for fifth time to Hollywood mogul

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (AFP) Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for a fifth time, to "Batman" producer Jon Peters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress-turned-animal rights campaigner reportedly wed Peters at a private Malibu ceremony on Monday, more than three decades after the pair first met.

"There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela," Peters, 74, told THR. Canadian-born Anderson, 52, has previously been married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

More recently she dated French soccer star Adil Rami. Peters, a former hair stylist, rose to Hollywood prominence after a high-profile romance with Barbra Streisand, going on to produce her 1976 version of "A Star Is Born." He subsequently oversaw the Tim Burton "Batman" films in the 1980s and 1990s, and brought another DC comic books icon back to the screen in 2006's "Superman Returns."

Peters reportedly first met Anderson at the Playboy Mansion in the 1980s, and proposed to her shortly after. But when asked about their relationship in an interview with THR in 2017, Peters said: "You'll have to do your research. I can't even remember anymore." (AFP) SCY

