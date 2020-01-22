Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aim to bring horror genre into mainstream in India, says Crypt TV co-founder Jack Davis

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 12:08 IST
Aim to bring horror genre into mainstream in India, says Crypt TV co-founder Jack Davis

India, like the US in the past, looks down upon the horror genre as "B" grade content, says Crypt TV's Jack Davis, who is collaborating with the Mumbai-based production banner Abundantia Entertainment to help bring the genre in the top leagues. Crypt TV, an American digital horror genre content creation company, was founded in 2015 by Jack Davis and "Inglourious Basterds" star Eli Roth. Roth has directed horror films like "Cabin Fever" and "Hostel".

"I know in India, scary is looked at as sort of 'B' level. That's how it's been looked at it in America at times. But the goal is to take it to 'A' level in this country," Davis told PTI in an interview. The 28-year-old senior executive, who was on a business trip to India, said he is looking forward to his association with Abundantia, led by Vikram Malhotra.

"Taking scary to 'A' level here is very hard. We tell human stories and we do it across all mediums - movie, TV and digital. That has to be the goal," he added. Besides increasing the fanbase in India, the core of the association with Abundantia is about co-developing ideas with homegrown talent in local language, Davis said.

What horror films like "Get Out" and "A Quiet Place" did for the US, he hopes to do something similar in India with his creative partnership with Abundantia. "Movies like 'Get Out' and 'A Quiet Place' took scary to 'A' level in the US. How did 'A Quiet Place' do that? It's not a scary movie. It's a movie about two people, husband and wife trying to protect their family and the monsters accentuate that," Davis said.

Horror, as a genre, has seen a creative boom in Hollywood with director Jordan Peele reinterpreting the "scary" to tell stories such as "Get Out" and "Us" and actor-director John Krasinski coming up with a high-concept and well-loved horror survival drama "A Quiet Place" . All the three films were critically and commercially acclaimed. Davis dismissed the notion that horror is all about "kill or scare".

"We look at scary stories as a way to talk about very deep emotions... We're telling stories about humans and unifying emotions like grief, fear and your relationship with your dad or your mom, or coming of age. "I think we won't run out of ideas because we're touching on human emotions and, human stories last forever. Scary is just a way to accentuate the human story."

Calling "Haunting of the Hill House" a "great" TV show, Davis said the hit Netflix horror series also delves into a family. "And sometimes, there's nothing scarier than family," he quipped.

Davis further gave an insight into what goes behind creating Crypt TV's monster universe, which has popular content like short film "The Birch", series "Ghosted" and series "The Look-See". "When you look at Crypt monsters like 'The Look-See', our seven-foot monster suit that comes and takes a literal piece of you, you can't let go of your grief.

"Or 'Miss Annity', one of our best new monsters, it is about conforming to society's expectations we all sometimes feel. Since we're focusing on emotions, I think we'll always have fresh stories to tell." He argued Crypt TV is not trying to "export our characters", adding announcement on the "many" India projects that are in the works will be made in due time.

"The goal of our partnership is to both bring Crypt's monsters here and also create new stories together. We're going to co-develop both new ideas and bring our best monsters and develop them in the local language with local filmmakers." Davis said India, particularly the Mumbai-based entertainment industry -- TV and films -- has the potential to become the exporter of content.

"I think sometimes America ends up in the habit of thinking we're the center of the world and we'll just export our media. You want it to do well here, but I think this market should be doing what the US does. "This market should take its media with this audience, and go to us and across the world. But first it has to be truly true to this audience with filmmakers, and writers and actors from here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Australia evacuates parts of its capital as bushfire conditions return

Residents of the Australian capital Canberra were evacuated on Wednesday after a bushfire broke out near the airport as searing temperatures returned, ending a few days of respite, and the number of out-of-control blazes surged in the south...

Vanessa Hudgens spotted with Kyle Kuzma after spilt

American actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens was spotted grabbing dinner with Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, days after her split with Austin Butler. According to TMZ. on Tuesday the two were seen together enjoying a fancy Italian dinner with some re...

Burberry sees full-year sales growth after strong Christmas quarter

British luxury label Burberry edged up its forecast for full-year sales on Wednesday after it saw a strong demand for designer Riccardo Tiscis new collections in the 13 weeks to Dec. 28.The company said it now expected total revenue to grow...

Cop injured after he accidently fires from own service weapon

A police constable was injured after he accidentally fired from his own service weapon in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. The constable was deployed to provide security to a murder case witness. The incident took place in Dadri ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020