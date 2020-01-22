RuPaul to debut as 'Saturday Night Live' host
Television personality RuPaul is set to make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy winning icon of "RuPaul's Drag Race" will present the February 8 episode with musical guest singer Justin Bieber.
"Start your engines...and live from New York, it's Saturday Night!!! Can't wait Mama @RuPaul!!! @nbcsnl," the official Twitter account of the "RuPaul's Drag Race" posted on Tuesday. "And February 8," wrote Bieber on the microblogging site.
The episode will fall one week after NFL star JJ Watt and country artiste Luke Combs front the February 1 show.
