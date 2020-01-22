Vanessa Hudgens spotted with Kyle Kuzma after spilt

American actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens was spotted grabbing dinner with Laker's star Kyle Kuzma, days after her split with Austin Butler. According to TMZ. on Tuesday the two were seen together enjoying a fancy Italian dinner with some red wine at Lilia in Brooklyn.

Vanessa and Kyle seemed to enjoy each other's company in a super intimate setting. The singer wore a black turtle neck sweater paired up with hoops and the NBA player was seen in casual beige knitwear.

Kylie was definitely making the most of this time as the Lakers are in town to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Vanessa who recently ended her nine years of relationship with Austin Butler seemed to start a new chapter of her life. However, Hudgens and Kuzma have not really addressed the relationship speculation between them. (ANI)

