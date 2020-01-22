Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Panga' made me realise we never think about our mothers' dreams: Jassie Gill

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:11 IST
'Panga' made me realise we never think about our mothers' dreams: Jassie Gill

Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill says the society has never cared about the dreams of mothers and his latest "Panga" made him realise how he never knew what his mother wanted to do in life. The 31-year-old actor stars opposite Kangana Ranaut in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed film which follows the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion who returns to pursue her dreams.

"When I heard the story, I realised that my mother was also doing the routine work day in and out, without complaining. We never asked her what she wants to do, never asked what her dreams were. This is the story of almost every household," Jassie told PTI in an interview here. The actor landed the role in his second Hindi film, "Panga" , even before his 2018 Bollywood debut "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" released.

"I was offered my second film while I was shooting for the first one. I am happy my work was liked in 'Happy Phirr...'. Coming from the Punjabi industry and getting the love and acceptance in your first film is important. I am glad I got that." "Panga" , also starring Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, will show him in a different light, Jassie said.

"People will get to see me in a different way. I will sign more films after 'Panga'. It is a romantic film and has a different concept. It is a story set in Uttar Pradesh and you will get to see me in a 'desi' avatar," he added. Jassie was a known figure in the Punjabi film and music industry before he headed to Bollywood.

The musician, who has hit songs such as Vigre Sharabi", "Bapu Zimidar", "Nikle Currant" to his credit, made his acting debut in 2014 with the Punjabi film "Mr & Mrs 420". Primarily a singer, Jassie said, he is an accidental actor.

"I always wanted to sing. Singers had a big influence on me. I had a clear idea about what kind of songs I'll make. Somehow I managed to make my first album which got a great response. "After the second album, I started getting acting offers for Punjabi films as I had acted in my videos. That's how I got my first film and people liked my work in it. Gradually, I started gaining confidence that I can act too," he said.

"Panga" is slated to be released Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Flu vaccination cuts hospitalisation in kids by half: Study

Fully vaccinating children against influenza reduces their risk of hospitalisation by over 50 per cent, according to a study published on Wednesday. The research, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Disease, is one of the few studi...

Rohit hopes Indian team bring back U-19 World Cup trophy

Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hoped the Indian team retains the U-19 World Cup trophy having started its title defense in style.Defending champions India are already through to the quarterfinals of the mega-event with convincing w...

Tsai urges WHO to include Taiwan after virus case confirmed

Taiwan should not be blocked from international bodies such as the World Health Organization, its president said Wednesday, a day after the island confirmed its first case of a SARS-like virus from China. The self-ruled island has found its...

African Energy Chamber welcomes reappointment of Minister Novak

Russias President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new cabinet, keeping key ministers. Amongst those retaining their seats in the office is the countrys energy minister Alexander Novak who played an instrumental role in the oil production dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020