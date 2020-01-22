'Ordinary Love' to release in India on February 14

Romantic drama "Ordinary Love" , featuring veteran actors Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville, is set to hit the Indian screens on February 14, PVR Pictures announced on Wednesday. The film revolves around Tom (Neeson) and Joan (Manville).

When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their relationship, as they are faced with the challenges that lie ahead and the prospect of what the future holds if something were to happen to her, according to a press release. It is directed by Lisa Barros D'sa and Glenn Leyburn. Playwright Owen McCafferty has penned the script.

The film also stars "The Hundred-Foot Journey" actor Amit Shah in a key role. "Ordinary Love" had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

