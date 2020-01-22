Left Menu
You spent your entire life in frustration: Anupam Kher hits out at Naseeruddin Shah

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Slamming veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who called him a "clown" and a "sychophant", Anupam Kher on Wednesday said his "A Wednesday" co star had spent his entire life in frustration despite a successful career. The statement came against the backdrop of Shah's interview with an online news portal in which he had called Kher a sycophant and a clown.

Kher took to Twitter and shared a video of him where he launches a scathing attack against the veteran actor, whom he said had criticised other actors too in the past but was not taken seriously because of the "substances" Shah had been consuming for years that prevented him from distinguishing right from wrong . He captioned the post as, "My deep love-filled message for Janaab Naseeruddin Shah. He is elder to me in age as well as in experience. I have always respected his art, but it is very necessary to respond to some statements. This is my response."

"Thank you for the praises but I don't take you or your statements seriously. You spent your entire life in frustration despite getting so much of success. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company," Kher said in the video. "None of the actors criticised by you took your statements seriously because we all know that it is because of the substances that you have been consuming from years that you are not able to differentiate between what is right and what is wrong," he added.

In the interview, Shah had said that Kher should not be taken seriously and "sychophantic nature" is in his blood. Responding to Shah's statements, Kher said, "If you are able to grab headlines by criticising me then I gift you this happiness. I wish God keeps you happy. And you know what is in my blood? It is Hindustan (India) in my blood."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Chilean central bank hopeful of no recession, will prevent peso panic - deputy governor

Chiles central bank will intervene forcefully if violent protests threaten its peso currency again, though it hopes the relative calm in recent weeks will be enough to keep the country out of recession, its deputy governor Joaquin Vial said...

Macron loses cool with Israeli security in 'Chirac moment'

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jerusalems Old City on Wednesday, he also trod in the footsteps of one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, by engaging in a heated argument with Israeli security. The altercation broke out when...

UPDATE 4-Prosecutor paints former Hollywood mogul Weinstein as 'a rapist'

New York prosecutors began making their rape case against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, describing the former movie producer as a Hollywood power broker who was no match for his female accusers. The man seated right there was not just a ti...

U.S. Sen. Schumer says Bidens have "nothing to do" with Trump impeachment charges

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday did not slam the door shut on the possibility of Joe Biden or his son Hunter testifying in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but he said there was no need to hear from ...
