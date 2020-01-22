Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Play it again, Barry: Davos 'Piano Man' gets new gig

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 23:56 IST
DAVOS-Play it again, Barry: Davos 'Piano Man' gets new gig

For 25 years he had the ear of world leaders, CEOs and even rock stars at Davos, but the Swiss ski resort's most-listened to man has moved on. Barry Colson, a 56-year-old piano player who lives in Halifax, Canada, led a nightly songfest for World Economic Forum attendees as the musician-in-residence at the upstairs bar of the Hotel Europe.

Now, his gig is up. Colson said his contract was not renewed for 2020. The owner of the Hotel Europe, which is on the town's main promenade, did not respond to several requests by Reuters for comment. Instead, Colson has opened up his own shop about 450 meters from the Hotel Europe. Would-be warblers are greeted with a "Barry's Piano Bar" neon sign at a club sponsored by U.S. internet security company Cloudflare.

Back up the road, UK-based musician Ian Hooper is playing the Hotel Europe this month and in March, his website says. Colson says Bono, Peter Gabriel, Hollywood producer James Cameron and Google founder Eric Schmidt are just some of the high-profile Davos attendees who have turned up to hear him belt out songs over the years, some joining him in a tune.

His set regularly features Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," Elton John's "Rocket Man," and Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69". Cloudflare co-founder Matthew Prince, who met his wife Tatiana in 2015 during a Barry gig at the Hotel Europe, said he offered to find and fund the new Davos location, settling the deal on a handshake.

"Davos is very structured. It's rigid in its form and designed not to embarrass or offend anyone, ever," Prince said. "There's almost nothing more embarrassing than standing up with a microphone, trying to sing. And it turns out the skill to be the CEO or crown prince doesn't translate so well to lounge singer," he added.

The new piano lounge, designed by Brand Fuel, looks more like a New York club than an Alpine bar. It features plush sofas, dark lighting and funky chandeliers. Cloudflare is hoping to host Colson again at the same place in Davos next year, a spokeswoman said.

Colson sticks to a tight list of songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. "My repertoire changed only a little bit because people don't want to change," Colson said. "I tried learning new songs. It really didn't work." The most requested song, he said, is Billy Joel's "Piano Man," a tune Colson said he turns off when he hears it on the radio.

Davos fixture Ian Bremmer, founder of the Eurasia Group consulting firm, said Colson has infectious energy and is a pro at understanding what a room wants to hear. "Barry may be the one thing everyone attending Davos can agree on," Bremmer said. ( Additional reporting by Jenna Zucker and Kathryn Lurie; Editing by Leela de Kretser and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes 15 kms east of Kirkagac, Turkey- USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck 15 kilometers east of Kirkagac, Turkey, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers, according to USGS. ...

UK Parliament ratifies Brexit divorce law

After years of acrimonious debate, British lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the terms of their countrys historic departure from the European Union -- due in just nine days time. MPs in the lower House of Commons had already backed th...

Boeing CEO says taking fresh look at potential mid-market aircraft

Boeing Co is taking a fresh look at a potential new mid-market aircraft, Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday, putting the brakes on a project that became overshadowed by the fallout of the 737 MAX.Since the first clean sheet of p...

DAVOS-Trump threatens big tariffs on car imports from EU

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if the bloc doesnt agree to a trade deal.Trump has previously made threats to place duties on European automobile imports,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020