Rosario Dawson to lead Ava DuVernay's 'DMZ'

Actor Rosario Dawson is set to topline filmmaker Ava DuVernay's pilot episode of the series "DMZ" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, set at HBO Max streaming service, is based on the comic book of the same title.

It is set in a United States torn apart by a second civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarised zone (DMZ). Dawson will play Alma, a fierce medic who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son.

"Westworld" scribe Roberto Patino is adapting the comic and will serve as showrunner on the pilot. DuVernay will direct and executive produce with Patino.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.