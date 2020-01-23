Bhumi shares snap from 'Durgavati' script reading session

Bhumi Pednekar shared a still from her script reading session of 'Durgavati' on her Instagram handle. The post on Wednesday night was captioned as, "Let's do this... #newbeginnings #durgavati #chanchalchauhan #bhopal #gratitude"

In her post, the script with the film's name, and draft number can be seen clearly. It seems Bhumi is ready to delve deep into the script ahead of the filming with some black coffee on the side. Reportedly, the film will follow the storyline of Telugu horror 'Bhaagamathie'.

Bhumi who last starred in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' is also busy with her two upcoming releases 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' and 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship'. The film produced by Vikram Malhotra and directed by Ashok is scheduled to hit the floors this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

