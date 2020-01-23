Ajay Devgn thanks Maha govt for declaring 'Tanhaji' tax free

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has thanked Maharashtra government for making his latest film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" tax free in the state. The Maharashtra Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday approved a proposal to exempt the period drama of tax in the state.

"Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra," Devgn tweeted. The film, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, a legendary military leader who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana Fort

(now known as Sinhagad Fort) located near Pune, has grossed over Rs 150 crore at box office since release on January 10. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, has been directed by Om Raut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.