Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hugo Weaving explains why he didn't play Red Skull in 'Avengers' sequels

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:35 IST
Hugo Weaving explains why he didn't play Red Skull in 'Avengers' sequels

Actor Hugo Weaving says he was ready to reprise his role of Red Skull in "Avengers: Infinity War" and its follow-up "Endgame", but Marvel Studios was not ready to pay him the remuneration he demanded. Weaving, best known for "The Matrix" and "Lord of the Rings" trilogies, portrayed the character for the first time in "Captain America: The First Avenger" opposite Chris Evans.

The 59-year-old actor was approached for the most recent "Avengers" films but negotiations with the studio led to a stalemate. "I loved playing that character Red Skull – it was a lot of fun. We were all obliged to sign up for three pictures: I was thinking (Red Skull) probably wouldn't come back in 'Captain America' but he may well come back as a villain in 'The Avengers'.

"By then, they'd pushed back on the contracts that we agreed on and so the money they offered me for 'The Avengers' was much less than I got for the very first one, and this was for two films. And the promise when we first signed the contracts was that the money would grow each time," Weaving told Time Out magazine. The actor said he found negotiations with the studio to be "impossible".

"They said: 'It's just a voice job, it's not a big deal'. I actually found negotiating with them through my agent impossible. And I didn't really wanna do it that much. But I would have done it," Weaving added. The character was ultimately portrayed by actor Ross Marquand of the "The Walking Dead" fame.

In "The Matrix" films, Weaving played Agent Smith, the antagonist opposite Keanu Reeves' Neo, and essayed the role of an Elven leader, Elrond in the "LOTR" series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine in talks with Russia about release of detained Ukrainians

Ukraine started talks with Russia on a new swap of Ukrainians detained in Russia and in eastern Ukraine, which is under separatist control, Ukraines presidential office said on Thursday.We have already started a conversation with the Russia...

Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza

Istanbul, Jan 23 AFP A Turkish prosecutor called for a sentence of up to 18 years for a delivery man who spat on a customers pizza before handing it over, local media reported Thursday. The incident -- which happened in 2017 in the central ...

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident in

Maharashtra ATS arrests a West Bengal resident inNallasopara arms haul, Sunburn festival attack conspiracycases....

Maha: Man kills friend after dispute over Rs 200

A 23-year-old labourer has been arrested in the western suburb of Bandra for allegedly killing his friend, who failed to return Rs 200 that his brother had borrowed, police said on Thursday. Maruti Shetty killed Ramesh Shetty 25 by pushing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020