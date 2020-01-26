Left Menu
Development News Edition

Web not replacement of television: Nakuul Mehta

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:44 IST
Web not replacement of television: Nakuul Mehta

Actor Nakuul Mehta believes the boom in digital space is not a threat to television but an opportunity for the artistes to explore different stories. The actor is best known for his TV shows "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and "Ishqbaaaz" and was recently seen in ZEE5 series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" .

"Both the shows that I have done have had 700 plus episodes, they are long. TV gives you fatigue sometimes, the web gives you opportunities. "The advantage of the web is you can do different stories in a shorter format. It is not a replacement of TV, it is an opportunity to drive into different stories and characters," Nakuul told PTI.

The actor believes all the mediums -- cinema, TV and web -- can co-exist. "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" is Nakuul's second web-series after 2016 show "I Don't Watch TV" , which he had co-written, co-produced and acted in.

He said he found "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" relatable in terms of its storyline. "When I read it (story), the vibe was so relatable, cool and millenial, I had not done something like this before. This felt very real. It is good to tell stories of real people. I could identify with the content," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...

UPDATE 1-Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday, and likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source famil...

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020