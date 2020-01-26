Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott planning birthday bash for Stormi

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are planning an epic birthday bash for their daughter Stormi on the occasion of little angel's second birthday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:06 IST
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott planning birthday bash for Stormi
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi. Image Credit: ANI

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are planning an epic birthday bash for their daughter Stormi on the occasion of little angel's second birthday. According to sources close to Kylie and Travis, they are getting back to their co-parenting ways to throw a joint party for Stormi's 2nd, renting out a studio space for friends and family and running up the tab to a cool six figures," reported TMZ.

The one-year-old daughter has already got a special trip to Disneyland planned for her to kick off the birthday festivities. Stormi celebrates her birthday on February 1 and the mouse house is one of the hints to her huge birthday celebration.

Stormi's first birthday bash was none less than a spectacular event. Her mom Kylie rented out the entire backlot of the Universal Studios and themed it as 'Stormiworld'. The theme was completed by an array of carnival rides, a butterfly rainbow forest accompanied by tons of food and games.

Meanwhile, this year's theme is still unclear. There is a good chance that this year's theme will be inspired by Stormi's love for 'trolls.' According to sources to TMZ, Stormi had one of the characters, Poppy, from Stormi's favourite movie 'Trolls, visit her for Christmas. So, the movie characters could be coming back for her birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lightning look to continue winning ways against Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightnings nine-day break has come to a close, and coach Jon Cooper said he feels his team survived its toughest test of the season. We knew from Christmas to the All-Star break was going to be a grind for us, Cooper said. We ...

Navy's Comm Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020