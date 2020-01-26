Left Menu
Mia Khalifa gets proposal to return to porn industry, Know in details!

After seeing her picture, fans asked if this is the time for Mia Khalifa's to make a successful return to the adult film industry. Image Credit: Instagram / Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa is currently on the headlines these days. Her fans are passionately waiting to know if the former porn star wants to get back to the porn industry. Is she actually coming back? Read the texts below to know more in details.

Recently Mia Khalifa published a titillating snap from her old photoshoot and also revealed that she 'ate like a 14th century monarch' after the shooting was over. After seeing her picture, fans asked if this is the time for her to make a successful return to the adult film industry.

The snap of Mia Khalifa, which she aired on Instagram, resulted severe wave of comments around the globe. Fans started asking her if she is ready to make her way back to the porn industry that made her globally popular.

One fan commented her saying, "You're so sexy, come back to porn." Another fan commented, "Mia Khalifa, please come back. We fans are waiting eagerly for you… Miss you a lot. (I'm your) die-hard fan."

Even one more fan commented her saying, "I prefer your much more revealing videos."

But there is no reply from the 26-year-old former porn star on fans' tweets who wanted to know when she would prefer to get back to the industry that made her globally popular.

