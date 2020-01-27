BTS wants to collaborate with Ariana Grande

Popular K-pop band BTS has expressed its desire to create music with pop star Ariana Grande. The Korean band, which made its maiden appearance at the Grammys this year, gushed over Grande while speaking to Billboard.

"We always want to collaborate with Ariana. She's the one right now and she's the best. Please collaborate with us, Ari," group member RM said. BTS performed with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The band had earlier shared a picture on Instagram with Grande from the rehearsal of their act.

Grande also performed at the ceremony.

