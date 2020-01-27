Left Menu
Development News Edition

BTS wants to collaborate with Ariana Grande

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 15:40 IST
BTS wants to collaborate with Ariana Grande
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Popular K-pop band BTS has expressed its desire to create music with pop star Ariana Grande. The Korean band, which made its maiden appearance at the Grammys this year, gushed over Grande while speaking to Billboard.

"We always want to collaborate with Ariana. She's the one right now and she's the best. Please collaborate with us, Ari," group member RM said. BTS performed with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The band had earlier shared a picture on Instagram with Grande from the rehearsal of their act.

Grande also performed at the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN report: Chilling details of Libya migrant centre strike

Cairo, Jan 27 AP The United Nations revealed on Monday chilling new details about an airstrike that smashed into a migrant detention center in Libya, killing at least 50 people. The July attack, which ranked among the deadliest assaults on ...

Holocaust memorial day observed in Jammu

The holocaust memorial day was observed by Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation JKUF here on Monday capital city. International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second ...

Over 1,000 companies will participate in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. The number of participating foreign companies in Indias mega defence exhi...

UPDATE 1-Focus on Avenatti, U.S. judge says, as Trump critic's Nike extortion trial begins

The judge overseeing Michael Avenattis extortion trial said the case should not focus on Nike Incs alleged corruption or devolve into celebrity name-dropping, as jury selection began for the case against the lawyer and critic of U.S. Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020