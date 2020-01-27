Haven't been officially approached for 'Go Goa Gone 2': Kunal Kemmu

Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 27-01-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  Created: 27-01-2020 17:00 IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu says the makers of the recently announced "Go Goa Gone" sequel hasn't officially reached out to him but he is looking forward to the second installment of the zombie comedy. The first film, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Kunal, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari, followed three men whose Goa holiday turns out to be a zombie nightmare.

Saif played the role of Boris, a Russian mobster-turned-zombie hunter, in the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK-directed film, which released in 2013. "In the last two years, every six months there were speculations about the sequel. Now I've reached a stage when I've stopped saying 'It's happening.' I'm now like, you give me a script and tell me when we are shooting," Kunal told PTI.

When pointed out that the sequel was officially announced by Eros and Dinesh Vijan earlier this month, Kunal said, "We haven't been reached out to officially, we haven't seen a script yet. We knew of an idea. But I'm waiting." According to the makers, the sequel will take off from the point where the original ended. All the actors are expected to reprise their characters.

Kunal, who had also written the dialogues for the first movie, said: "Go Goa Gone" will always be a special film for him. "It started in a room with Raj, DK, and I. We wrote it together. Nobody wanted to put money in it or believed in it so we thought we will write it. Before my daughter Inaaya, this was a baby we gave birth to and nurtured. I'm happy the film has a recall value even after all these years," he added.

There were reports that the sequel will go on floors this September but the actor said he hasn't heard "anything in an official capacity". "We had met before this when we announced it, but there have been a lot of logistical issues in this film. That's something that Dinesh and Eros will be best to answer," he added.

Kunal will next be seen in Mohit Suri's "Malang" . Also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, the film is scheduled to be released on February 7.

