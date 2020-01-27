Makers share spooky glimpses from 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'

Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer -- 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' -- on Monday released breathtaking glimpses of the horror-thriller. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the intriguing pictures on Instagram and wrote, "#VickyKaushal and #BhumiPednekar... Dharma Productions takes a bold step to promote its first horror venture #Bhoot Part 1: #TheHauntedShip... Dharma's iconic logo has gone dark across social media... 21 Feb 2020 release."

The first picture is the iconic logo of Dharma Production which has now been turned house dark, while the second one features a blood-stained broken glass that reads -- 'The Dark Times begin Now'. Earlier, Vicky launched the second poster in which he was seen trapped underwater in what appears to be a sinking ship with a ghost holding the actor tightly.

'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach. Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles in the film. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

