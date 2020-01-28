Christian Rivers to direct film on disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

Visual effects artiste and filmmaker Christian Rivers is set to direct "Into Thin Air", a film based on the unsolved mystery behind the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The film is co-produced by Illusion Media Entertainment, K JAM Media, and Altit Media Group.

According to Deadline, Avi Nakash, the owner of Israel's Arkia Airline, is financing the project. Rivers, who won Oscars Academy Award for best visual effects for his work on "King Kong" , made his directorial debut last year with "Mortal Engines" .

"I couldn't be more excited to bring this story to the screen. In this modern age of technology and instant information, there are very few mysteries of this kind. But at its heart it's a human story of a man, trying to move past his own loss and find answers for those who are still suffering," the director said. Oscar-winning documentarian Jonas McCord has penned the script.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, full of 227 passengers and 12 flight crew members, disappeared after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to its destination, Beijing Capital International Airport.

