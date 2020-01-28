Ryan Heffington joins Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick... BOOM!'

Ryan Heffington, best known for his choreography stint on Sia's video for her hit song "Chandelier", is set to be part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut "tick, tick... BOOM!". Heffington earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the 2014 blockbuster. According to Deadline, he will choreograph all dance sequences in the Netflix film.

Among music videos for talent like Kesha + FKA Twigs and The Machine, the choreographer's credits include Netflix's "The OA" , the musical finale for HBO's "Euphoria" and Edgar Wright-directed "Baby Driver" . Based on the Off Broadway musical by 'Rent' creator Jonathan Larson, the story follows Jon, an aspiring theatre composer working as a table waiter in New York City as he writes what he hopes to be the next great American musical.

Close to his 30th birthday, Jon wonders if his dreams are worth the anxiety and uncertainty, especially as his roommate gives up his creative pursuits for an advertising job and his girlfriend grows tired of putting her life on hold for Jon. Actor Andrew Garfield is attached to play Jon in the musical. The cast includes Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens.

Tony Award winner Steven Levenson is adapting the screenplay based on Larson's original stage show.

