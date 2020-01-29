Timothee Chalamet, Zazie Beetz, Gal Gadot to present awards at 2020 Oscars

Timothee Chalamet, Gal Gadot and Zazie Beetz are among the popular Hollywood stars who are set to present trophies to winners at the 92nd Academy Awards. The announcement was made by producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Tuesday in a statement posted on the official website of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Besides the three actors, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig are also set to present awards at the ceremony. They will be joined by Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who all won the acting awards at the Oscars last year.

"We're excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year's movies. Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience," said Howell Taylor and Allain. The Oscars will air on February 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

