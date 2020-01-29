Britons returning from Wuhan to be quarantined for 14 days -BBC
British nationals being flown back from the Chinese city of Wuhan will be quarantined for two weeks, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
The broadcaster reported that Health Secretary Matt Hancock had announced the measure to officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Chinese
- Wuhan
- Matt Hancock
- BBC
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal -Mnuchin
Trump agrees with British PM Johnson on a "Trump deal" for Iran
Fury after destitute Chinese college student dies
FACTBOX-Festive cheer falls flat for some British retailers
Chinese student dies due to extreme poverty, malnutrition