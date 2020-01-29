Rick and Morty Season 4 following Season 1’s pattern? Know more on guest stars

Rick and Morty Season 4 was first aired on November 10, 2019 and continued till December 15, 2019. The animated television series went for a hiatus and the remaining five episodes will premiere some time in 2020.

Rick and Morty Season 4 came with a tagline 'Half the Season you deserve, all the season we can handle.' This tagline was even mentioned in its trailer. This was an indication that it could be broken into two parts comprising of five episodes, and that's what happened.

Rick and Morty Season 4 episode 5 titled 'Rattlestar Ricklactica' really did well. More fans have the easy access to the show once Netflix received the rights to air in majority of the countries. Now fans are ardently waiting to know when episode 6 will be aired.

The official release date of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode 6 is yet to be announced. But if rumors are to be believed, the second part will be released around March this year. Adult Swim has said that the new episodes are coming soon. Season 6 is almost following the same pattern of Season 1. Its six episodes were released early, another the remaining six episodes came after a short hiatus.

Rick and Morty Season 1 episode 6 titled 'Rick Potion #9' was aired on January 27, 2014 and the animated television series went to a short break. Then episode 7 titled 'Raising Gazorpazorp' was aired on March 10, 2014, even not a gap of exact two months. If Season 6 is following the similar pattern of Season 1, Season 6 can be expected to be back before February 15, 2020.

Many fans want to know the cast of Rick and Morty Season 4 second part. Many guest stars make appearances in this season including Elon Musk, Mathew Broderick, Sherri Shepherd, Justin Theroux, Elon, Liam Cunningham, Sam Neill, Kathleen Turner, Paul Giamatti to name a few. It is very hard to speculate more on the guest stars as everything happens very random. We should have trust in Justin Rowland and Dan Harmon.

