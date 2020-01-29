Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rick and Morty Season 4 following Season 1’s pattern? Know more on guest stars

Rick and Morty Season 4 following Season 1’s pattern? Know more on guest stars
The official release date of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode 6 is yet to be announced. Image Credit: Facebook / Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty Season 4 was first aired on November 10, 2019 and continued till December 15, 2019. The animated television series went for a hiatus and the remaining five episodes will premiere some time in 2020.

Rick and Morty Season 4 came with a tagline 'Half the Season you deserve, all the season we can handle.' This tagline was even mentioned in its trailer. This was an indication that it could be broken into two parts comprising of five episodes, and that's what happened.

Rick and Morty Season 4 episode 5 titled 'Rattlestar Ricklactica' really did well. More fans have the easy access to the show once Netflix received the rights to air in majority of the countries. Now fans are ardently waiting to know when episode 6 will be aired.

The official release date of Rick and Morty Season 4 episode 6 is yet to be announced. But if rumors are to be believed, the second part will be released around March this year. Adult Swim has said that the new episodes are coming soon. Season 6 is almost following the same pattern of Season 1. Its six episodes were released early, another the remaining six episodes came after a short hiatus.

Rick and Morty Season 1 episode 6 titled 'Rick Potion #9' was aired on January 27, 2014 and the animated television series went to a short break. Then episode 7 titled 'Raising Gazorpazorp' was aired on March 10, 2014, even not a gap of exact two months. If Season 6 is following the similar pattern of Season 1, Season 6 can be expected to be back before February 15, 2020.

Many fans want to know the cast of Rick and Morty Season 4 second part. Many guest stars make appearances in this season including Elon Musk, Mathew Broderick, Sherri Shepherd, Justin Theroux, Elon, Liam Cunningham, Sam Neill, Kathleen Turner, Paul Giamatti to name a few. It is very hard to speculate more on the guest stars as everything happens very random. We should have trust in Justin Rowland and Dan Harmon.

Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan says terrorists from Afghanistan fired 2 rockets on border

Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists from Afghanistan fired two rockets which landed near a border crossing, forcing authorities to close down the frontier for security purposes. The rockets landed near the Torkham Border Terminal on ...

No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a ...

UPDATE 6-White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate...

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020