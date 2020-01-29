'Thappad' is 2020's 'Pink': Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu says her latest "Thappad" will be this year's equivalent to "Pink" , the 2016 hit which proved to be her breakout role. Like "Pink" , "Thappad" too is a social drama which explores gender dynamics in relationships.

The project reunites the actor with her "Mulk" director Anubhav Sinha. "Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do.

"It has a thought provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say 'Thappad' is this year's 'Pink'," Taapsee, 32, said in a statement. "Thappad", also featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanve Azmi, Ram Kapoor, is slated to be released on Feburary 28.

