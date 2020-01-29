Blake Lively not a 'Female James Bond' in 'The Rhythm Section'

Reed Morano's 'The Rhythm Section' is a thriller about a female assassin. But, it is not a female James Bond movie contrary to the speculations. E! News reports, the leading lady of the movie, Blake Lively has been rumoured to play the female version of 007, as Barbara Broccoli, the magnate producer whose family has been solely responsible for the franchise, is producing the movie, but there is no truth to it.

In the upcoming release, Blake's character receives her training as an assassin from an exiled MI6 agent living in Scotland and-- in the course of her revenge -- disguises herself as a chemical blonde one moment and a German anarchist the next. "Everyone's saying, 'Oh, can a woman be James Bond?' Why would a woman want to be James Bond!" Broccoli asked, walking the red carpet at a special screening of 'The Rhythm Section' in New York City on Monday evening, hoping to dispel the constant chatter that the "Bond" producer was up to something tricky. She added, "A woman wants to be Stephanie Patrick, a complex, interesting character."

The movie is based on Mark Burnell's thriller novel with the same title and depicts the tale of a young woman tortured by the death of her family in a terror-driven plane crash. The espionage thriller is set to hit the Indian screens on January 31. (ANI)

