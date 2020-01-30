Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Former actress says, Weinstein groped her; Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned her

A costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial on Wednesday that the former producer groped her under her skirt and later propositioned her for sex in exchange for movie contracts. The woman, Dawn Dunning, is not among the women Weinstein is charged with assaulting. She is one of three women who prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against Weinstein by trying to provide evidence of his motives or methods.

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while she hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards.

Grammy winner Cara bags most nominations in Canada's 2020 Juno Awards

Grammy award-winning artist Alessia Cara picked up six nominations for the 49th annual Juno Awards, celebrating Canadian music, with stars including Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams and Sum 41 among those also nominated on Tuesday. Cara, a singer-songwriter from Brampton, Ontario, was nominated for the most awards this year, including album of the year and artist of the year.

UK broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, host of 'Just a Minute,' dies aged 96

British broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who hosted BBC Radio 4's "Just A Minute" game show for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his agent said on Tuesday. He was also an actor, performer, and entertainer, appearing in films and on stage.

Director Matsoukas says 'Queen & Slim' debut tells story of 'my people'

Director Melina Matsoukas said making the jump from directing music videos for Beyonce to directing "Queen & Slim" for the big screen has given her the chance to tell what she calls a "necessary" story about "black people, my people." Matsoukas was on the red carpet for the premiere of her directorial debut in London, just days before the BAFTA awards, Britain's acting awards, which have been criticized by some for their lack of diversity.

Grammy Awards show television audience dips to 18.7 million

The television audience for the annual Grammy Awards shows dipped to 18.7 million viewers, a 6% drop from 2019, ViacomCBS's broadcaster CBS said on Monday. Last year, the highest honors in the music industry were watched by 19.9 American television viewers.

