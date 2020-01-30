Left Menu
Jude Law would love to have more kids

  • Updated: 30-01-2020 09:49 IST
Actor Jude Law says having a sixth child in the family is a "wonderful" idea. "The Young Pope" star, who is married to business psychologist Phillipa Coan, said another kid would add to their "stable and healthy" family existence.

"I'm fortunate to be with someone where I'm having more fun than I've ever had in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence. And that involves my kids who are young adults... and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun. "I'm very lucky to be involved with someone I'm madly in love with. So the idea of having more children would be just wonderful," Law told the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The actor has Rafferty (23), Iris (19), and Rudy (17) with his first wife, actor Sadie Frost; Sophia, 10, with model Samantha Burke, and four-year-old Ada with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding.

