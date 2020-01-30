Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Shikara' a tribute to Pandit community: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Wednesday organised a special screening of his upcoming film 'Shikara' based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:12 IST
'Shikara' a tribute to Pandit community: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the screening of film 'Shikara' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Wednesday organised a special screening of his upcoming film 'Shikara' based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. Chopra who himself is a Pandit from Kashmir said that the film is a tribute to the Pandit community.

"It's a tribute to the Pandit community, to us, to our mothers. Nobody listened to us for 30 years. Our story was hidden for the past 30 years," said the director. "This is not a movie but a movement and the movement is that entire India should see our story now," he added.

Chopra further revealed that 'Shikara' is the first of its kind film as the people in the movie are those who have gone through the problem being portrayed. "We didn't want to make a film that people see and say that yes, whatever happened was very bad, instead we wanted to make such a film where people see that despite everything we are standing on our feet, there is hope in our lives and we have settled well," said the 67-year-old director.

The film that has Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the helm narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times. The flick is largely shot in the valley of Kashmir and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple.

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. 'Shikara' is set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne collaborating with Amazon on animated series 'The Hospital'

Amazon Studios is developing an animated dark comic series The Hospital, to be executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolphs banner Animal Pictures. Cirocco Dunlap, who worked as a supervising producer on Lyonnes critically-acclaim...

I will go to Ayodhya to construct Babri Masjid, says Abu Azmi's son

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, has said that if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya then he along with other members of Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government will also go there for constructing Babri Masjid. ...

Lillard's triple-double carries Trail Blazers past Rockets

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-112 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Lillard made six 3-pointers to ti...

Big social media cos may be asked to maintain database of active mobile number of users

The information technology IT ministry has proposed that significant social media companies should maintain a database of active mobile numbers of all their users for verification purpose under a revised set of rules, according to a source...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020