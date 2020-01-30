Left Menu
Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne collaborating with Amazon on animated series 'The Hospital'

  Los Angeles
  30-01-2020
  30-01-2020
Amazon Studios is developing an animated dark comic series "The Hospital" , to be executive produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph's banner Animal Pictures. Cirocco Dunlap, who worked as a supervising producer on Lyonne's critically-acclaimed Netflix series "Russian Doll" , has created the show.

"The Hospital" follows Sleech and Klak, two brilliant female alien doctors who specialize in rare sci-fi illnesses. When Sleech defies protocol, she contracts a disease from another dimension and our heroes must find a cure before the universe is destroyed. Beside Lyonne and Rudolph, Animal Pictures president Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Dunlap will also serve as executive producers, reported Variety.

"The Hospital" is the first project to be announced from Animal Pictures under its first-look deal with Amazon.

