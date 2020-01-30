Julie Delpy to venture into TV with 'On The Verge'

"Before Midnight" star Julie Delpy is set to make her foray into television with the comedy "On The Verge". Billed as a bold Los Angeles-set series, the project will be co-developed by the Creation Original label of the French pay TV channel Canal Plus and Paris-based company The FilmTV.

According to Variety, Netflix will be co-producing the series. The English-language show revolves around a group of 40-something women who are grappling with being single and in complicated relationships.

Studiocanal is expected to distribute the series, though it is believed that terms of the deal are still in negotiations with Netflix. The French star is best known for her work in front of and behind the camera on Richard Linklater's "Before" trilogy. Besides co-starring with Ethan Hawke, Delpy also co-wrote the scripts of all three movies with Linklater and Hawke, which earned her two Oscar nominations for "Before Sunset" and "Before Midnight" .

Delpy's French-language film credits include "Two Days in Paris" and "Two Days in New York".

