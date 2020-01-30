Here's full winner list for Visual Effects Society Awards

By The Lions Of The Visual Effects Society Awards Revealed This year's Visual Effects Society Awards have been dominated by Jon Favreau's 'The Lion King'. However, apart from the Disney blockbuster, there were only two other movies that managed to win multiple awards at the ceremony: Netflix's 'The Irishman' and Laika's 'Missing Link'.

Accepting the honour for 'The Lion King', visual effects supervisor Robert Legato expressed, "I do feel a little guilty because the fellow nominees were so great ... but I'm pretty sure I'm going to get over it. ... About 1,600 of our closest personal friends were involved." The winners in different categories of the 18th annual Visual Effects Society Awards are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature- THE LION KINGRobert LegatoTom PeitzmanAdam ValdezAndrew R. Jones

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature- THE IRISHMANPablo HelmanMitchell FermJill BrooksLeandro EstebecorenaJeff Brink

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature- MISSING LINKBrad SchiffTravis KnightSteve EmersonBenoit Dubuc

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode- THE MANDALORIAN; The ChildRichard BluffAbbigail KellerJason PorterHayden JonesRoy K. Cancino

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode- CHERNOBYL; 1:23:45Max DennisonLindsay McFarlaneClare CheethamPaul JonesClaudius Christian Rauch

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project- CONTROLJanne PulkkinenElmeri RaitanenMatti HamalainenJames Tottman

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial- HENNESSY: THE SEVEN WORLDSCarsten KellerSelcuk ErgenKiril MirkovWilliam Laban

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project- STAR WARS: RISE OF THE RESISTANCEJason BayeverPatrick KearneyCarol NortonBill George

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature- ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL; AlitaMichael CozensMark HaengaOlivier LesaintDejan Momcilovic

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature- MISSING LINK; SusanRachelle LambdenBrenda BaumgartenMorgan HayBenoit Dubuc

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project- STRANGER THINGS 3; Tom/Bruce MonsterJoseph Dube-ArsenaultAntoine BarthodFrederick GagnonXavier Lafarge

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial- CYBERPUNK 2077; DexJonas EkmanJonas SkoogMarek MadejGrzegorz Chojnacki

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature- THE LION KING; The PridelandsMarco RolandiLuca BonattiJules BodensteinFilippo Preti

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature- TOY STORY 4; Antiques MallHosuk ChangAndrew FinleyAlison LeafPhilip Shoebottom

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project- GAME OF THRONES; The Iron Throne; Red Keep PlazaCarlos Patrick DeLeonAlonso Bocanegra MartinezMarcela SilvaBenjamin Ross

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project- THE LION KINGRobert LegatoCaleb DeschanelBen GrossmannAJ Sciutto

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project- THE MANDALORIAN; The Sin; The RazorcrestDoug ChiangJay MachadoJohn GoodsonLandis Fields IV

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKERDon WongThibault GauriauGoncalo CababcaFrancois-Maxence Desplanques

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature- FROZEN 2Erin V. RamosScott TownsendThomas WickesRattanin Sirinaruemarn

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project- STRANGER THINGS 3; Melting Tom/BruceNathan ArbuckleChristian GaumondJames DongAleksandr Starkov

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature- THE IRISHMANNelson SepulvedaVincent PapaixBenjamin O'BrienChristopher Doerhoff

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode- GAME OF THRONES; The Long Night; Dragon Ground BattleMark RichardsonDarren ChristieNathan AbbottOwen Longstaff

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial- HENNESSY: THE SEVEN WORLDSRod NormanGuillaume WeissAlexander KulikovAlessandro Granella

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project- THE DARK CRYSTAL: THE AGE OF RESISTANCE; She Knows All the SecretsSean MathiesenJon SavageToby FroudPhil Harvey

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project- THE BEAUTYMarc AngeleAleksandra TodorovicPascal SchelbliNoel Winzen

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.