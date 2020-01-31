Hema Malini visits Buddha temple in Gaya

Bollywood veteran Hema Malini on Friday morning visited Buddha temple in Bihar's Gaya and sought blessings. The 71-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself from the spiritual destination and also shared that she visited the temple after performing at an event in the holy town of Gaya.

"After a performance in the holy town of Gaya, visited the beautiful, serene temple of the Enlightened Buddha in Bodh Gaya," the actor tweeted. "I loved the whole ambience & the famous Bodhi tree. Maintained by the Japanese it is as a temple should be-a haven of calm where one can meditate in peace & quiet," Malini's tweet further read.

The actor who is also an ace Bharatanatyam dancer is known for her devotion and is often seen performing at various religious events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

