Sarah Shahi to lead Netflix dramedy 'Sex/Life'

Iranian-American actor Sarah Shahi is set to play the lead role in streaming platform Netflix's dramedy series "Sex/Life" . The series is inspired by author BB Easton's self-published memoir "44 Chapters About 4 Men", reported Deadline.

Written by Stacy Rukeyser, the series is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. Shahi will play Billie Connelly, a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes in search of that sexy, single girl in the city she used to be ten years ago. She takes a trip down memory lane that sets her married present on a collision course with her wild past.

Rukeyser also serves as the showrunner. Shahi recently appeared on Showtime's drama series "City on a Hill" and on ABC's "The Rookie" . Her last Netflix outing was Dolly Parton anthology series "Heartstrings".

