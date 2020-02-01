'Jawaani Jaaneman' mints Rs 3.24 crore on opening day

Saif Ali Khan starrer romantic-drama 'Jawaani Jaaneman' grossed Rs 3.24 crore on the first day of release. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*... Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros... Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total... Fri Rs 3.24 cr. #India biz."

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The movie also features Tabu and Alaya F, who is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi.

The light-hearted romantic movie hit the theatres this year on January 31. (ANI)

