Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Thappad' doesn't oppose 'Kabir Singh' but physical abuse in love, says Taapsee Pannu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:06 IST
'Thappad' doesn't oppose 'Kabir Singh' but physical abuse in love, says Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu does not believe "Thappad" is an antidote to Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh" , but she says the movie definitely opposes physical abuse in the name of love. "Kabir Singh" , directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was one of the biggest grossers of 2019, but the film received flak for its misogynistic gaze and normalising violence in relationship.

Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad", which focuses on a woman seeking divorce after her husband slaps her in a party, is being considered by many on social media as an answer to Vanga's depiction of love. "The film ('Kabir Singh') is not entirely about that. There was a moment in that film, which kind of mad domestic violence or physical abuse by a man on a woman normal and a part of love and intensity. Our film opposes that.

"To say, it opposes the entire film will be too heavy a statement to make. In 'Thappad', we don't feel it (violence in a relationship) is okay," Taapsee told PTI. The 32-year-old actor said love can only thrive on respect and violence of any kind from anybody is unacceptable.

"Violence is not a part of love. Love is only love until it is backed by respect. If there is no respect in a relationship, then there is no love." Taapsee believes it is important to address the issue of domestic violence which still plagues the society and affects women, irrespective of their social background.

"It is important that we talk about it (domestic violence), that's why we made this film. When we were discussing about this film, we had this thing in mind, to show that the girl is from a upper middle-class educated and well-to-do family. "It is not that such things happen in those houses where people are uneducated. This happens in educated families as well. It is happening with three women out of five," she added.

"Thappad" also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Manav Kaul. It is set to hit the theatres on February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Abbas says Palestinians to 'cut all relations' with Israel. (AFP) MRJ

Abbas says Palestinians to cut all relations with Israel. AFP MRJ...

Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo demanding apology, revocation of 6 month ban

Days after IndiGo banned Kunal Kamra for a six-month period for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, the comedian has sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, revocation of the ban and Rs 25...

Seemath Kumar Singh posted as new IGP (western range)

Seemant Kumar Singh has been appointed as Inspector General of Police western range with its headquarters in the city. Singh had earlier served in Dakshina Kannada district in the capacity of superintendent of police and then as the first ...

Coronavirus may have infected thousands more than official estimates claim: Lancet study

Researchers, using computer modelling, have calculated that up to 75,800 individuals may have contracted the novel coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan as of January 25, a number that is far greater than the official estimate of 1,300 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020