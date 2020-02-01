Left Menu
Development News Edition

We finally have an idea for 'Munna Bhai 3': Vidhu Vinod Chopra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:58 IST
We finally have an idea for 'Munna Bhai 3': Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra says the team behind "Munna Bhai" series has zeroed in on an idea for the third part and are developing it further. Chopra, who is currently promoting his next directorial venture "Shikara", said the franchise, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, is close to his heart and he wants to start production on the threequel as soon as possible.

"I want to make Munnabhai..'. I want to make some fun films. Finally we have something that I want to do," Chopra said in a group interview here. The filmmaker said soon after the release of "Shikara, which is about exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, he will start working on the next "Munna Bhai" movie.

When asked if the stars of the movie and director Rajkumar Hirani will return for the new installment, Chopra said, "It will definitely be with Sanjay. Hopefully it will be made with all of them. I am going to work on it from February 10." "We have the correct idea but we have to work on it. I don't know by when it will be made," he added.

Directed by Hirani and produced by Chopra, the series chronicles the story of an affable goon - Munna, played by Dutt, and his loyal sidekick Circuit, essayed by Arshad. The first two projects of the series - "Munna Bhai MBBS" (2003) and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai" (2006), both were directed by Hirani.

Hirani's last directorial was "Sanju", a biopic on Dutt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Union Budget is people's budget: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur said here on Saturday that Union Budget 2020-21 is peoples Budget. This budget is for new India, young India. This budget is peoples budget in the true sense, said Thakur wh...

Budget 2020-21: Top 100 educational institutions to offer full-fledged degree programmes online

Top 100 educational institutions in the country will offer full-fledged online degree programmes, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday. Degree level full-fledged online education programme will be started to provi...

FY21 nominal GDP growth seen at 10%; capex push to spur economic expansion: Sitharaman

The government on Saturday pegged the countrys nominal GDP growth rate at 10 per cent in the next fiscal and said the capital expenditure is scaled up by 21 per cent to prop up the economy. Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Union Finance M...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China.AIR FRANCEAir France s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020