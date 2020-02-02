Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Adam Sandler. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series "The Crown," the show's creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five seasons rather than the six seasons originally envisaged, writer and executive producer Peter Morgan said.

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday. Sandler, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member who built a career on movies such as "Grownups" and "The Water Boy," has become one of the biggest draws on Netflix, according to the company.

Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

U.S. Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to join it in pressing China over Uighur rights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Sunday to join Washington in pressing China over its treatment of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province, a sensitive matter for the Central Asian nation which has close ties with ...

Petry, Price carry Canadiens past Panthers

Defenseman Jeff Petry posted a career-high four assists, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots to lead the host Montreal Canadiens to a 4-0 win over the red-hot Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Petry has seven points one goal, six assists...

Best first aid for mild, moderate burns is cooling with running water for 20 mins: Study

Twenty minutes of cooling with running water is the best initial treatment for a childs burn, according to a study that may lead to new clinical first aid recommendations for mild to moderate burns. According to the study, published in the ...

Govt hikes allocation for Fund of Funds, Make in India prog in FY21 Budget

The government has increased significantly the allocation for Fund of Funds to Rs 1,054.97 crore as well as for the Make in India kitty in the Budget 2020-21. The government has set up a Fund of Funds for Startups FFS with a corpus of Rs 10...
