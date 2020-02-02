Left Menu
Pamela Anderson-Jon Peters part ways less than 2 weeks after wedding

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 13:01 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 13:00 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Actor Pamela Anderson has split from her husband of less than two weeks, Jon Peters. Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, got married in Malibu on January 20 in a private ceremony but never filed for a marriage certificate.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. "Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy," Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Baywatch" star had shared her first post-wedding photo with Peters eight days ago on Instagram. The two first dated when she was 19 after meeting at the Playboy Mansion. Anderson was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Solomon. She was recently linked to French soccer icon Adil Rami.

