Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brahmastra' to be released on Dec 4 this year

Dharma Productions and director Ayan Mukerji's long-awaited 'Brahmastra' trilogy will be released on December 4 this year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 13:09 IST
Brahmastra' to be released on Dec 4 this year
Ayan Mukherji, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan,Ranbir Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Dharma Productions and director Ayan Mukerji's long-awaited 'Brahmastra' trilogy will be released on December 4 this year. The first installment of the much-awaited trilogy will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The 47-year-old filmmaker Karan Johar hopped on to Instagram to share the release date of the film along with a caption that reads, "It's final! Brahmastra releases on 4th December 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada! #Brahmastra" Along with announcing the release date, Karan Johar shared a candid snap featuring some of the key members from the ensemble star cast. In the frame, Alia Bhatt is seen sitting in the middle of a couch while she holds a placard with the date "4th December 2020" along with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir Kapoor has also been captured in winking along with thumbs up and a smile. Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the date on Twitter and wrote, T 3429 BRAHMASTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08@iamnagarjuna@RoyMouni#AyanMukerji@ipritamofficial@karanjohar@apoorvamehta18#NamitMalhotra @MARIJKEdeSOUZA@DharmaMovies@FoxStarHindi@BrahmastraFilm."

Alia Bhatt also shared a hilarious video in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen candidly arguing with Ayaan Mukherji about the release date. After which Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' after facing several delays finally gets zeroed in on a release date. To which Amitabh Bachchan announces the date of the release as of December 4, 2020. Ranbir Kapoor shared the same video on Instagram along with a caption "brahmastra "with a heart emoji. 'Brahmastra' is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy that has been created by Ayan. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Congress promises 300 units of free electricity every month if voted to power in Delhi

Congress promises 300 units of free electricity every month if voted to power in Delhi....

Sanju Samson fails to impress in fifth T20I against New Zealand

With all eyes on the top-order batsman, Sanju Samson on Sunday failed to impress for a second time in a row as he was dismissed for just two runs in the ongoing fifth T20I against New Zealand here at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Samson managed t...

Ageing makes me feel grateful: Eva Mendes

Actor Eva Mendes has hit back at a troll who said she was getting old. In response to the age-shaming on one of her videos, the actor, who shares Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, said she is proud of gr...

NBA roundup: Lakers rebound to dominate Kings

Anthony Davis had a team-high 21 points, LeBron James ran up a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a 44-point first quarter Saturday night to power a front-running 129-113 victory over the host Sacramento Kings. Avery Bradley pour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020