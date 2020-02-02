Ageing makes me feel grateful: Eva Mendes

Actor Eva Mendes has hit back at a troll who said she was "getting old". In response to the age-shaming on one of her videos, the actor, who shares Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, said she is proud of growing old and doesn't feel bad about it.

"Yes you're right. Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful every day that I'm ageing. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here. (sic)'' she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. Following Mendes' response, many of her followers on the social media platform came to her defense, with the actor thanking many for support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.